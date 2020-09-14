Have no plans to leave Bayern Munich anytime soon, proclaims Lucas Hernandez
Today at 5:49 PM
Lucas Hernandez has confirmed that he doesn’t plan to leave Bayern Munich this summer but he did admit that his future depends on how this season goes. The 24-year-old signed for the Bundesliga and Champions League winners last summer but struggled to clinch a first team berth in his debut season.
Many touted Lucas Hernandez to do great things at Bayern Munich after the Frenchman signed for the German giants for a club record fee of €80 million last summer. The 24-year-old had just finished a sensational 2018/19 season with Atletico Madrid and won the 2018 World Cup with France but has struggled to make an impact in Germany. Injuries, Alphonso Davies’ rise as a left-back and David Alaba’s seamless transition into a center-back has kept Hernandez out, and it has seen him linked with a move away.
The likes of PSG, Juventus and a few other teams have all been linked with a move although no move has materialized as of yet. That could change but Hernandez has refuted any claims that he wants to leave Bayern this summer and admitted that he signed a four year contract for a reason. But, the 24-year-old also added that he will play out the 2020/21 season before making any decisions on his future.
"Leave Bayern? No. I still have four years of contract, I just signed there. After that, it will depend on this season. If it continues to be complicated like that, I will see. These are rumours, but personally I haven't received anything yet, neither my agent, nor my relatives," Hernandez told Telefoot.
