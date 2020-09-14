Did not like the way my Tottenham played against Everton, admits Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has confessed that he didn’t like the performance that his team put up against Everton with the North Londoners losing their first game of the new season. The Toffees walked away as deserved winners as Tottenham struggled to put up a half-decent fight against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Despite Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min starting the game, Tottenham’s best chance of the night fell to debutant Matt Doherty. The full-back’s shot was saved by Jordan Pickford with the Everton goalkeeper tested few and far by Jose Mourinho’s men. The same, however, cannot be said about Hugo Lloris with James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all causing problems for the Frenchman.

It eventually saw Calvert-Lewin score the only goal of the game to ensure that the Toffees walked away with their first win over Spurs in North London since 2008. That saw Jose Mourinho criticise his team and he admitted that he thought they were lazy because they didn’t have a proper pre-season. Mourinho further added that he wasn’t happy with the way his team played against Carlo Ancelotti’s men and believes that it will change over the coming weeks.

“My message [to the team] is inside [the dressing room]. I’m so happy no more Amazon because these things can stay in between us. Now we can work in our intimacy. That’s a privilege that we didn’t have. I didn’t like my teamWe were lazy in our pressing. That is a consequence of bad fitness, bad pre-season. Some players didn’t even have a pre-season,” Mourinho told BBC.

“We had two days with everybody. Two days before the game is not where you can work too much. Look [at Matt] Doherty, a player who is normally in incredible condition. He didn’t have a pre-season. He went direct from holidays to national team. Today he was not Matt Doherty like he normally is.”