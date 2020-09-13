Tottenham’s ambition is to win every single match, asserts Jose Mourinho

After Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager, the Portuguese boss managed to transform his side and make them contenders for a top-four place. But the rot combined with the exhaustion the team had suffered before Mourinho arrived, eventually reared its head and Spurs had to settle for a sixth-place finish in the league. That was beyond the top four-goal that Mourinho had set for the team which would have seen them play Champions League football.

But, Arsenal ’s FA Cup win saw Tottenham drop in the Europa League qualifiers with few giving them a chance of making it into the group stages. Their fate in the English top tier is about the same as many believe that the North London side don’t have what it takes for a top-four finish. But in a recent interview, Mourinho admitted that he’s trying to instill a winning mentality at the club and wants the team to have the “confidence to go to every match to win”.

"Our ambition is to win every match. Our target is to go to every match, thinking and feeling that we go to that match to win. It doesn't' matter the competition, the opponent, I want Tottenham to have this level of confidence to go to every match to win. We are going to lose some, we are going to draw some too, but I want to have this feeling that it doesn't matter who the opponent is, I want Tottenham to go to try to win, not just trying to win, but feeling like they can too,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.