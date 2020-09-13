Sold Chelsea's sporting project alongside Cech to convince our transfer targets, reveals Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has revealed that he and Petr Cech sold the club and their plans for the future to their various transfer targets in order to get the upper hand over their rivals. The Blues have had arguably one of the greatest transfer windows in Premier League history with them signing six players.

In what has been a sensational summer transfer window for Chelsea, the Blues have shelled out well over £200 million in order to overhaul their entire squad. However, they’ve done it in a way that has not only shocked fans and critics but wowed the rest of the world along the way with them signing a few coveted players. That includes the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and even Thiago Silva as Frank Lampard has transformed his squad over the summer.

It saw the Blues beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few others to those players with many shocked that Chelsea won the race instead. But in a recent interview, Frank Lampard revealed that it’s not shocking because both him and, Technical and performance advisor, Petr Cech sold the players on the Chelsea project. He also revealed that the Blues are happy with the business they’ve done so far and now they’re prepared for “stage two”.

"You understand when it is the competition with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City that you need to state your best case to the player. I think having been that player at one point, the idea as a manager is to try and sell the club and how I want to move forward. Petr (Cech) in his role does the same and I do that to the best of my ability when I speak to players," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"With a player like Timo (Werner), we were very, very keen to bring him in. He needs to feel that from us, I loved everything he said to me in those kinds of conversations. And the same with all those kinds of players that I have spoken to. I think that the manager-player conversation is really important because our relationship needs to be good and positive going forward. All you can do is do your best as a club because you know the competition is doing their best, so I think we can be happy that we have brought in players of their level. That is just how we tried to work."