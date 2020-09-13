Liverpool will do better but that was a proper spectacle, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

In the aftermath of a seven-goal thriller against Leeds United, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side needs to do better going forward and insisted that they will improve. The Reds kicked off their season against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United but came out as victors in a thriller.

Few expected anything less than an incredible match for Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa’s first meeting and neither team disappointed their fans. It turned out to be a seven-goal thriller with Leeds United fighting back from a goal down on three separate occasions as the first half ended with the Champions of the Championship 3-2 down. However, things didn’t change in the second half as Mohamed Salah completed his hattrick to ensure that the Reds won their first game of the new season.

It saw fans and critics shocked by the performance that the Peacocks and Liverpool put up with Jurgen Klopp calling it a proper football spectacle. The German admitted, in his post-match interview, that his side should have been a lot better and will be a lot better going forward but the performance on the night from both sides was fantastic. He also added that there is “space for improvement” for Liverpool and it’s something that his team will work on.

"What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams. A proper spectacle, I loved that. It is pretty rare you see that many goals in a game, we have left space for improvement in our defending but that is not unusual for a first game. Our players have played a few days ago for their countries so it is possible. The opponent forced us to make mistakes. We can do better, we will do better, but I loved a lot about the game against a well-organised, passionate side like Leeds,” Klopp said, reported ESPN.

"We used our skills to cause them problems, we could have scored more and in the end we used set pieces, which is fine by me. It is not like riding a bike, you can lose something in preseason and it takes time to all come together again. I am really positive about this game. Leeds will have a good season if they can keep up that intensity and they did it in the Championship with more games so why not?"