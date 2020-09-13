Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has tested positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that manager Diego Simeone has tested positive for the coronavirus with the Argentine now forced to self-isolate himself. This becomes the third case of the virus at the La Liga club after Diego Costa and Santiago Arias had tested positive earlier this week.

While the 2020/21 La Liga season kicked off on September 12, Atletico Madrid were handed an elongated break with the club set to begin their season in two weeks. That is because of their participation in the Champions League during the month of August with them eventually falling short against German club RB Leipzig. However, the La Liga club have now suffered a significant blow as the club have confirmed that first-team coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club released a statement confirming the same and revealed that the Argentine was asymptomatic and currently self-isolating at home. He becomes the third case for the club this month with Diego Costa and Santiago Arias forced to delay their training after they tested positive for the virus. The statement from the club further confirmed that the entire coaching staff, playing staff and “auxiliary personnel” underwent testing but there have been no other confirmed cases.

“The first team, coaching staff and auxiliary personnel underwent PCR tests on Friday as soon as they returned from the concentration in Los Angeles de San Rafael after a positive was detected in a member of the expedition in the previous tests carried out on Thursday,” reads Atletico Madrid’s statement on their official website.

“The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our trainer, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19. Fortunately, our technician does not present any symptoms and is at his home isolated and fulfilling the corresponding quarantine after being concentrated with the team since last Monday.”

Nuestro entrenador, Diego Pablo Simeone, ha dado positivo por Covid en las últimas pruebas realizadas ayer; se encuentra asintomático cumpliendo la correspondiente cuarentena en su domicilio.



