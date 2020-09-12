N’Golo Kante is fundamental to what I’m trying to do at Chelsea, proclaims Frank Lampard

Amidst transfer rumours linking N’Golo Kante with a move away, Frank Lampard has asserted that the Frenchman is a key part of his plans at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Inter Milan with the Nerazzurri reportedly submitting an offer for Kante earlier last week.

It’s been four years since N’Golo Kante signed for Chelsea and yet even then, few will believe that the Frenchman is reportedly being forced out of the club this summer. The 29-year-old has been reportedly used as a make-weight for a few moves that haven’t panned out and has been linked with a move to Italy, Spain and even within England. Inter Milan are his top suitors with the Nerazzurri reportedly offering Christian Eriksen plus cash for Kante.

While the Blues have rejected the move, Manchester United have also made their interest in the 29-year-old known which has caused concern for many Chelsea fans. But in a recent interview, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that there is little chance that the Frenchman will leave this summer as Kante is a key part of his plans. The Blues legend further added that while every “club in the world would want N’Golo Kante”, Chelsea have no plans to sell him.

“I think pretty much every club in the world would want N'Golo Kante. I have seen those reports as well. He is an incredible player and person and I certainly don't want to lose him. He's fundamental in terms of what I'm trying to do. We can obviously talk about the attacking players we have but someone like N'Golo and the work he does in midfield... It was a difficult year for him last year because of the injuries,” Lampard told BBC.

“He came into the season with an injury and it was a domino effect through the year. It was probably a culmination of four or five years of games, so I'm really excited to have him fit. He looks fresh, he's a big deal to me. Of course I want to keep N'Golo.”