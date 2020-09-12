Mikel Arteta has brought some order and ambition to Arsenal, claims Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has confessed that the players and people at the club can already see the change that Mikel Arteta has brought to the club since he was appointed. The former Everton man replaced Unai Emery in December 2019 and has won two trophies in his short time with the club.

Arsenal stumbled and struggled to an eighth place finish in the Premier League last term, although many believe that the Gunners overachieved when they reached that far. The first half of the season was filled with chaos and upheavl which eventually saw former boss Unai Emery sacked and replaced by Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has brought about change and has helped his former side move forward with him even winning the FA Cup.

However, for Alexandre Lacazette, Arteta’s arrival has meant a lot of bench time with the Spaniard asking his players to go above and beyond for the club. When that hasn’t happened, he’s benched them but despite that Lacazette admitted that Arteta has brought about change. In a recent interview, the Frenchman admitted that the Spaniard has changed things at the club and brought in ambition and something different to North London.

“He’s brought some order to the club, to the squad,” the striker added. “He’s brought ambition in terms of what he is looking forward to doing and what he has known with what he experienced at Manchester City,” Lacazette said, reported 90Mins.

“But it’s not a change that can be done in six months because it’s a long process, but yes, it’s happening. Our results after the restart and the victory in the FA Cup proved that we can compete, even if we were playing different football. It did the squad a lot of good.”