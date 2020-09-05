Chelsea rope in Kai Havertz on five-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea has successfully completed the signing of German winger Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of €85m on a five-year deal. The footballer made his senior debut for the Bundesliga side back in 2016 and since then played for the same club, making his International debut in 2018.

Chelsea FC has by far been the busiest club in the transfer market this season, with them roping in top-notch players like Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Thiago Silva from along with Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr. The move for the Bayer Leverkusen star was brewing in the background for long and finally it has materialised, with the attacking midfielder penning down a five-year contract with Premier League side Chelsea FC.

"I am very happy and proud to be here. For me, it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!,” said Havertz in a statement, after completing the formalities.

The youngster made his senior debut for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the squad ever since. Havertz’s impressive run in the domestic circuit earned him a national call-up in 2018, and he made his International debut in the same year.

"He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side, and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins," said Chelsea FC’s director Marina Granovskaia.