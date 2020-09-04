Wanted to leave Manchester United after my first training session, admits Alexis Sanchez

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Alexis Sanchez has confessed that he wanted to leave Manchester United after his first training session as he felt something didn’t feel right. The Chilean spent a year and a half at the club before he left for Inter Milan with the move now made permanent.

After he refused to sign a contract extension with Arsenal, the world alive to the possibility that Alexis Sanchez could sign for another club. That saw a catalogue of teams interested in someone who was arguably one of the best players in England at that moment of time. However, with his high wage demands forcing many sides to step out of the race, Manchester United eventually signed the Chilean in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But the former Udinese and Barcelona star struggled to find a groove at Old Trafford with him netting just five goals in 45 appearances as injuries and other issues caused serious problems. In the end, it forced United’s hand and he left for Inter Milan with the move made permanent this summer. However, in an interview, Sanchez revealed that he wanted to leave Manchester United after his first training session. He also admitted that the environment at the club wasn’t right and that affected the way he played his football.

"I accepted the opportunity to go to United, it felt tempting and it was something good for me, I liked this club a lot when I was a kid. Eventually I signed but I didn't ask for information on what was happening inside the club. Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things. After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?',” Sanchez said on Instagram.

"They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good. But I already signed, I was already there. After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren't united as a team in that moment. I'm telling you my experience, the journalists at times would speak without knowing the facts and it hurt, they had no idea what was going on inside the club.

"They said it was my fault, and this, and that, but sometimes a player depends on the environment, the family that is created around him, and I think that in that moment we weren't really a family. And that translated onto the pitch, and since there needed to be someone to blame, they blamed me,” he added.