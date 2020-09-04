 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi confirms that he will be staying at Barcelona for 2020-21 season

    Leo Messi is set to stay in Barcelona for another season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:34 PM

    Lionel Messi broke the internet and football when he announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona and the Argentine has done it again with him confirming that he’s staying at the Camp Nou. It has seen the internet react in a fantastic way with many overjoyed at the fact that the Messi isn’t leaving.

    He is not leaving!!

    Someone had to say it..

    Nobody saw this coming

    "My love for Barcelona will not change"

    Exactly as we all pictured it

    Only by an hour and a half or so but it's Messi so...

    "Josep Maria Bartomeu did not keep his word"

    It really does, doesn't it?

    Possibly the greatest week in transfer history

    Once again, Lionel Messi isn't leaving Barcelona this summer!!

    And a little something from Victor Font...

    "Felt hurt by things that I heard"

