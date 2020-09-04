Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi confirms that he will be staying at Barcelona for 2020-21 season
Lionel Messi broke the internet and football when he announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona and the Argentine has done it again with him confirming that he’s staying at the Camp Nou. It has seen the internet react in a fantastic way with many overjoyed at the fact that the Messi isn’t leaving.
He is not leaving!!
“I'll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won't change, no matter how much I have wanted to go.— Goal (@goal) September 4, 2020
“I told the club, the president, that I wanted to go. I've been telling him all year.
"I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly - I always wanted to finish my career here." pic.twitter.com/wwZUBd1wHD
Someone had to say it..
If you question Messi's loyalty, leadership & captaincy after he put the club ahead of his own happiness by chosing to not take it to court & also publicly called out Bartomeu's poor management of the club & his lies, then you clearly have a brain cell deficit.— sm (@TacticoModerno) September 4, 2020
Te amo capitán❤ pic.twitter.com/JHpVTW1Sqq
Nobody saw this coming
Imagine my shock at Messi deciding to stay at Barcelona. Never saw that coming in a million years...— Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 4, 2020
"My love for Barcelona will not change"
Messi: "Barca gave me everything & I gave it everything. Everybody knows that I can make more money elsewhere, but money is not my goal. My love for Barca will never change." pic.twitter.com/ityWfUg4xN— Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) September 4, 2020
Exactly as we all pictured it
Live scenes as Messi and Barca record The Video pic.twitter.com/KtYmeSo2WM— James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 4, 2020
Only by an hour and a half or so but it's Messi so...
You're late, lad.— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 4, 2020
"Josep Maria Bartomeu did not keep his word"
"It was a very difficult year, I suffered a lot in training, in games and in the dressing room.— Goal (@goal) September 4, 2020
"The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word." pic.twitter.com/7goCX3mhH8
It really does, doesn't it?
Looks like one of the greatest players ever versus a president.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 4, 2020
Possibly the greatest week in transfer history
Lionel Messi has announced he’s... doing nothing. Wasn’t that fun?— Adam Digby (@Adz77) September 4, 2020
Once again, Lionel Messi isn't leaving Barcelona this summer!!
🚨 OFFICIAL: Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for the final season of his contract.— 433 (@433) September 4, 2020
The player wanted to leave, but the club refuses to let him go. 🚪❌#SeQueda pic.twitter.com/wnYOHDvMC0
And a little something from Victor Font...
“Hace tiempo que no hay proyecto ni hay nada, se van haciendo malabares y van tapando agujeros” - Leo Messi— Víctor Font (@victor_font) September 4, 2020
Només amb un projecte sòlid, ben treballat, superarem els reptes de futur. Reconstruïm el Barça.
Sí al futur!💙❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FrSD2BTsmo
"Felt hurt by things that I heard"
"I feel hurt by things that I heard from people, from journalism, from people questioning my Barcelonismo.— Goal (@goal) September 4, 2020
"It also helped me to see who is who. There are many very false people.
"It hurt me when my love for this club was questioned. My love for Barca will never change." pic.twitter.com/ZgWUELAwsj
