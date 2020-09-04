Reports | Tottenham looking to stage a test event in-front of 31,000 fans
Today at 4:03 PM
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly submitted a proposal with the club looking to host a test event that will have half their stadium’s capacity in use. The English Football Association (FA) has already enforced several pilot tests as they look to gradually allow fans back inside stadiums.
With the 2020/21 Premier League season less than eight days away, the biggest question surrounding the return of English football is will it see the return of fans. The 2019/20 season, post lockdown, started and finished behind closed doors and reports indicate that the trend will continue although clubs have started announcing potential games that could have supporters. That is if the pilot games, that the FA and the Premier League have created go according to plan.
It has saen nearly 3000 people watch Brighton play Chelsea last week with social distancing and various other safety measures implemented. However, the Guardian has reported that Tottenham are set to take things even further with them looking to stage a test event with supporters filling nearly half their stadium’s capacity. The Guardian has revealed that Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy has submitted a proposal over the same during the Premier League’s shareholders meeting and believes that the supporters could be accommodated safely.
The report further indicated that Levy is looking for government support and believes he could get it as he’s looking to explore technology to help make his point. The club, and other Premier League side, are confident that they can get fans back inside stadiums from October at 25% capacity with that number gradually increasing as time passes.
