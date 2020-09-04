Reports | Luis Suarez set to sign for Juventus on €10 million per season contract
With Barcelona looking to cull their squad, the La Liga giants are set to lose Luis Suarez as the BBC has reported that the Uruguayan has agreed to sign for Juventus this summer. The 33-year-old has been touted to leave the Camp Nou with clubs from the MLS, Eredivisie and the Serie A all interested.
Having already sold Ivan Rakitic, for a nominal fee plus add-ons, to Sevilla, Barcelona are looking at selling a few more players as they try and transform their team. Their attempt to do so hasn’t been helped by Lionel Messi’s transfer saga with the Argentine looking to leave the Camp Nou this summer on a free transfer. However, while that battle rages on, the club are continuing to chop and change things having already parted ways with Quique Setien and Eric Abidal. Ronald Koeman and a slew of new backroom staff has replaced them with the target now on the players and Luis Suarez is reportedly their next man out the door.
The BBC has reported that the 33-year-old striker has come to an agreement with Serie A champions Juventus with the Old Lady looking for a new striker. With new manager Andrea Pirlo confirming that Gonzalo Higuain is set to leave, Edin Dzeko was their top choice. However, with talks for the AS Roma striker coming to a standstill, the Serie A giants reportedly made an approach for Suarez and have come to an agreement over personal terms.
Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the 33-year-old is set to earn €10 million a season although the striker does have a year left on his current deal with Barcelona. The BBC has further reported, however, that Suarez would be happy to be paid off with one season’s wages in order to leave and Juventus could offer the La Liga giants a nominal fee via performance bonuses to help the move along.
Not true that the future of Leo Messi is linked to Suarez’s. The Uruguayan has all agreed with Juve and that does no affect what Leo will decide. Pay off with FCB is slowing things down: instead of the 2 years left of his contract (one optional) Suarez happy to be paid just one pic.twitter.com/ywsHxmKwKa— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 4, 2020
