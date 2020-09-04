Reports | Luis Suarez set to sign for Juventus on €10 million per season contract

Having already sold Ivan Rakitic, for a nominal fee plus add-ons, to Sevilla, Barcelona are looking at selling a few more players as they try and transform their team. Their attempt to do so hasn’t been helped by Lionel Messi’s transfer saga with the Argentine looking to leave the Camp Nou this summer on a free transfer. However, while that battle rages on, the club are continuing to chop and change things having already parted ways with Quique Setien and Eric Abidal. Ronald Koeman and a slew of new backroom staff has replaced them with the target now on the players and Luis Suarez is reportedly their next man out the door.