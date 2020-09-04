Reports | Lionel Messi set to stay at FC Barcelona till 2021
Today at 7:15 PM
After weeks of speculation, reports have indicated that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is set to remain at the club with him making his La Liga debut against Villarreal. The Argentine has submitted a transfer request with him keen on leaving the Camp Nou this summer on a free-transfer.
Despite there being an ongoing battle between Barcelona and Lionel Messi with the latter looking to leave his boyhood club this summer, no move has materialized as of yet. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the 33-year-old is keen to leave on a free-transfer via a clause inserted into his contract with the club but the La Liga has sided with Barcelona when they revealed that the clause had expired.
That, however, hasn’t gone down well with Messi and his agent/father Jorge Messi as the duo released a statement that revealed the Argentine wants to leave for free and that Messi’s €700 million release clause is an error. While the La Liga has responded and asserted that the release clause is valid, reports from Spanish news outlet TyC Sports has revealed that the 33-year-old is set to stay at Barcelona.
The report indicated Jorge Messi’s statement was to warn Barcelona of what could happen but that the club’s record goalscorer is going nowhere. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party as of yet although Romano has reported that the Spanish giants are not considering any offer below Messi’s release clause this summer. That has averted any potential move with reports now indicating that the Argentine is going to stay at the Camp Nou for another season.
Leo Messi to make it official: he’s going to stay at Barcelona on next season after the club refusing to sell him for less than €700m. 🔴 #Messi #FCB #Barcelona https://t.co/o6FDNretUg— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020
