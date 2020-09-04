Hope that Lionel Messi stays but its between him and the club, confesses Antoine Griezmann
Today at 5:29 PM
In lieu of Lionel Messi’s potentially leaving Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann has revealed that while the players hope that the Argentine stays, it’s an issue between Messi and the club. The 33-year-old has reportedly submitted a transfer request with him looking to leave the Camp Nou this summer.
As the Lionel Messi transfer saga heats up, Barcelona and the Argentine continue to fight about whether or not the 33-year-old can leave this summer for free. The club have contested that Messi’s contract still ties him to the club for another year although that is not what the forward believes which has placed Camp Nou in a state of uncertainty. That includes their coaches, board members and even players with many being bombarded as to what will happen.
However, while there has been an air of support for the Argentine from former players in the form of Carles Puyol and current Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, there are others who don’t want him to leave. Antoine Griezmann admitted as much and revealed that they hope Messi stays and maybe retires at the club. However, Griezmann further added that this is an issue between Messi and Barcelona and the players aren’t given details about it.
"We are trying to stay updated with the issue, but it is between him and the club. We only hope that he stays. I am trying to stay focused on the national team and prepare well for the next two games. We have heard a little of everything but we don't know anything else about all this affair,” Griezmann said reported Goal.
