Bayer Leverkusen confirm that Kai Havertz has left Germany’s training camp for Chelsea move

Various figures have been thrown about with others suggesting that the 21-year-old could go for somewhere around £80 million including add-ons. But the Blues and Leverkusen are still in talks although Germany have opted not to use Havertz so far in lieu of his Chelsea medical despite him being called up by Joachim Low for the Nation League games. However, it seems that things have changed as Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Havertz is on his way to “clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea.”