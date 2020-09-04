 user tracker image
    Bayer Leverkusen confirm that Kai Havertz has left Germany’s training camp for Chelsea move

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:50 PM

    Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have officially confirmed that starlet Kai Havertz has left Germany’s training camp in order to complete a move to Chelsea. The Blues have been the top suitors for the German starlet over the last few months with them set to part with £72 million for Havertz.

    While 21-year-old Kai Havertz has been linked to some of the world’s biggest football clubs, the German starlet has seen interest in him dwindle over time. Not only that while the German starlet was keen on a move to Real Madrid, the Los Blancos opted out and it has seen Chelsea take the lead. With Chelsea now the only suitor for the midfielder, reports have indicated that the Blues are closing in on a £72 million move for Havertz.

    Various figures have been thrown about with others suggesting that the 21-year-old could go for somewhere around £80 million including add-ons. But the Blues and Leverkusen are still in talks although Germany have opted not to use Havertz so far in lieu of his Chelsea medical despite him being called up by Joachim Low for the Nation League games. However, it seems that things have changed as Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Havertz is on his way to “clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea.”

    "Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership,” reads Bayer Leverkusen’s statement on their Twitter page.

