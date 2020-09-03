Kalidou Koulibaly will be allowed to leave for the right price, confirms Aurelio De Laurentiis

But with interest for Koulibaly and Milik rising over the last few weeks, things have become rather complicated for the club and Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that both men can leave. The Napoli president admitted that there has been interested for a lot of players but Koulibaly and Milik can leave this summer if the club gets the right price. He further confirmed that the Partenopei already have targets in mind to replace them.