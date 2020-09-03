Kalidou Koulibaly will be allowed to leave for the right price, confirms Aurelio De Laurentiis
Today at 6:25 PM
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confessed that Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik will be free to leave the Serie A club for the right price this summer. The two players have been linked with moves to Juventus, Roma, Manchester City, Everton and a few other sides in the summer window.
Napoli’s mutiny combined with various other problems has seen the club look to try and change their squad this summer. While the Serie A side have spent heavily on signing Victor Osimhen from LOSC Lille this summer, they’re looking to bring in more players having sold just under £70 million worth of talent already. But that number is set to rise even higher with Allan, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Arkadiusz Milik and a few others all transfer listed.
But with interest for Koulibaly and Milik rising over the last few weeks, things have become rather complicated for the club and Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that both men can leave. The Napoli president admitted that there has been interested for a lot of players but Koulibaly and Milik can leave this summer if the club gets the right price. He further confirmed that the Partenopei already have targets in mind to replace them.
"Koulibaly and Milik are on their way out but we need to see what offers arrive. If they go, we know how to replace them. If not, we'll discuss it again next year" De Laurentiis told reporters.
