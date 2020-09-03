ISL 2020-21 | Kerala Blasters FC rope in Argentine playmaker Facundo Pereyra

Kerala Blasters FC has roped in Argentine midfielder Facundo Pereyra as their first foreign signing ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. The club has parted ways with most of their foreigners including Bartholomew Ogbeche, while they have only retained Sergio Cidoncha from the previous season.

With star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche sailing for greener pastures and the club not retaining most of their foreign recruits, many expected Kerala Blasters FC to fill their quota soon. The club has already parted ways with former head coach Eelco Schattorie and replaced him with I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna. As per the recent reports, the 'Manjapadda' have roped in Argentine playmaker Facundo Pereyra as the first foreign signing this season.

“Playing in India is a pleasant surprise to my footballing career. I was inspired by the plans of the club and the ISL for the development of football and also by the many interesting facts about the state of Kerala, specially the fans and their passionate love for football. I shall contribute in all possible ways to the success of the club,” said Facundo Pereyra, after completing the formalities.

Facundo started his professional career back in 2006 with the Argentine amateur side Estudiantes De Buenos Aires in 2006. It was in 2009 that he joined Palestino, on loan in Chile, before joining rival club Audax Italiano on a permanent basis in 2011. The playmaker thrived in Chilean, Argentine, and Mexican leagues for the most part of his career, even though he played for Greek side PAOK and most recently Cypriot-based Apollon Limassol before penning down the contract with Kerala Blasters FC.

“He is a player with an appreciable level of footballing experience, having played in some of the top leagues as part of many high-profile clubs in South America and Europe. He will help strengthen our squad and ensure we are closer to achieving our goals,” said Kerala Blasters FC sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

We just couldn't wait for the whole 24hrs! Adding some firepower up ahead for this season, @fakuupereyra joins the KBFC family 🤩💛#SwagathamPereyra #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/qrB42ZsEid — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 2, 2020