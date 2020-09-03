ISL 2020-21 | Hyderabad FC rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese from Perth Glory

Hyderabad FC has roped in Australian forward Joel Chianese as their second foreign recruitment ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. The footballer was part of Perth Glory in the A-League last season, having made 22 appearances for the side and scored four goals in the same.

Not only did Hyderabad FC finish at the bottom of the points table last season, but they were also amongst the teams with the least goals scored throughout the campaign, with just 21 strikes from 18 matches. Having released most of the foreign players from last season, including Brazilian striker Bobo and Jamaican Giles Barnes, the management were looking for fresh recruits to help bolster their attacking line this season. As per the recent developments, Hyderabad FC has roped in Australian forward Joel Chianese for the 2020-21 ISL.

"I'm super excited to join Hyderabad FC. I'm most looking forward to meeting my teammates and working together with everyone at the club. All the messages I have received have been so positive, and so I feel welcome already," said Joel Chianese, in a press release.

Chianese spent most of his youth career with Sydney, before making his professional debut with Blacktown FC in 2009. Following which he represented clubs like Sydney FC (senior team), Sydney United, Auckland City, and Perth Glory. The Aussie made 22 appearances for Perth Glory in the A-League last season with him scoring four goals and assisted three more before he signed up to play in the ISL.

"Hopefully my previous experience of playing in Asia can help me embrace the culture on and off the field, which helps ensure that I enjoy my football and help the team create success," added the footballer.