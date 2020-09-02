Reports | James Rodriguez and Allan inching closer towards Everton moves

Reports indicate that the Toffees are set to pay around £22 million for Rodriguez after they came to an agreement with Real Madrid over a fee which includes various performances bonuses for the former Monaco man. The Colombian will sign a three year contract with Everton and will be reunited with former manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time after spells at Bayern Munich and the Los Blancos. Allan, on the other hand, will cost Ancelotti’s side €25 million plus €3 million in add-ons, with Napoli looking to move him on.