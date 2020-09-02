Reports | James Rodriguez and Allan inching closer towards Everton moves
Today at 2:53 PM
Sky Sports has reported that Napoli’s Allan and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez are set to undergo medicals before they complete moves to Everton. The Toffees and new boss Carlo Ancelotti are looking to reinforce the team this summer ahead of a push for the top six next season.
After weeks of negotiations, Everton are on the verge of complete a double swoop for Napoli midfielder Allan and Real Madrid galactico James Rodriguez. Sky Sports and other news outlets have reported that the midfield duo are set to undergo medicals over the next few days before they officially sign for the Toffees. The two men have been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli and Real Madrid respectively, with clubs from across Europe interested in both men.
Reports indicate that the Toffees are set to pay around £22 million for Rodriguez after they came to an agreement with Real Madrid over a fee which includes various performances bonuses for the former Monaco man. The Colombian will sign a three year contract with Everton and will be reunited with former manager Carlo Ancelotti for the third time after spells at Bayern Munich and the Los Blancos. Allan, on the other hand, will cost Ancelotti’s side €25 million plus €3 million in add-ons, with Napoli looking to move him on.
The Brazilian’s move to Goodison Park was confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who revealed that the 29-year-old has already said his goodbyes. Sky Sports has further revealed, however, that this will not be the only additions to Everton this summer with the club looking into a move for relegated Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Hornets value the midfielder at £35 million but the Toffees feel that a deal can be struck for a lower fee.
