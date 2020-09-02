Reports | Gareth Southgate considering dropping Jordan Pickford as England’s No 1

England head coach Gareth Southgate is reportedly reevaluating his goalkeepers in preparation for the Euro 2020 with him considering dropping current number one Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper has had a less than perfect season with him making more than his fair share of high profile errors.

While he didn’t miss a single game in Everton’s 2019/20 season, Jordan Pickford’s form and issues with consistency has seen him come under immense scrutiny. But that hasn’t changed the 26-year-old’s place in Gareth Southgate’s squad, with him earning 21 caps since the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Everton goalkeeper has missed only one game, with Jack Butland replacing him, but things are reportedly set to change.

Because while Pickford played all 38 games in the 2019/20 Premier League season, the former Sunderland man made more than his share of high profile errors. Reports have even revealed that Pickford admitted to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti that his standards have dropped and that could lead to change for England. The Times has reported that ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, Gareth Southgate is considering replacing Pickford as his number one.

Southgate is reportedly seriously re-evaluating his goalkeepers, having called up Dean Henderson and Nick Pope alongside Pickford. The Times has revealed that Burnley goalkeeper Pope is the top choice to replace the Everton man with Henderson second favourite. That is down to the fact that the 23-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Sheffield United, may not play regularly in the upcoming season with him second choice behind David De Gea for Manchester United.

Reports have indicated that the England boss wants to give his side the best possible chance at winning their first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup and is thus not looking for passengers. That’s part of the reason why Danny Ings and Mason Greenwood have been given a chance to shine, with Jack Grealish also part of the latest batch of call-ups