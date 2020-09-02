Reports | Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in talks over £25 million move for Hector Bellerin

Having already spent £41 million in fees for Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes plus a lot more in order to sign Willian and Cedric Soares on free-transfers, Arsenal are looking to balance their books. The North Londoners, like many others, have been financially affected by the coronavirus over the last few months or so with playing behind closed doors also causing a financial toll. That has seen their budget for the year depleted which has already seen the club cut 55 jobs over the last few weeks.