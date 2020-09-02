Reports | Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in talks over £25 million move for Hector Bellerin
Today at 2:12 PM
According to the Guardian, Paris Saint-Germain have made a £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons bid for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The 25-year-old is a key part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future but the Gunners are reportedly open to selling to help rebuild their squad.
Having already spent £41 million in fees for Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes plus a lot more in order to sign Willian and Cedric Soares on free-transfers, Arsenal are looking to balance their books. The North Londoners, like many others, have been financially affected by the coronavirus over the last few months or so with playing behind closed doors also causing a financial toll. That has seen their budget for the year depleted which has already seen the club cut 55 jobs over the last few weeks.
It has reportedly also seen Arsenal consider selling a few of their current first team stars with Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and a few others on the transfer list. However, the Guardian has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have made a £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, bid for full-back Hector Bellerin. The 25-year-old is under contract at Arsenal for another three years so the Gunners are under no pressure to sell him.
But the former Barcelona youth product has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Juventus this summer although PSG are the first to make an official bid. The Guardian further reported that while Arsenal are considering the deal, Bellerin is a player that they do not want to lose. The Spaniard is a key part of Mikel Arteta’s team and the club are instead looking at selling players further down the pecking order in-order to break even.
