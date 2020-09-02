Manchester United sign Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek for an initial fee of €39 million

After weeks of speculation, Manchester United have finally announced that they’ve signed Ajax’s Donny van de Beek for an initial fee of €39 million. The 23-year-old becomes the club’s first signing of this summer despite them having been linked with a catalogue of players, including Jadon Sancho.

With the impact that Bruno Fernandes made after signing in the January transfer, many expected Manchester United to go all out and transform their team this summer. However, while their top target was reportedly Jadon Sancho, no move has materialized for the Borussia Dortmund star so far. Yet with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to improve his team, the Red Devils have signed Ajax star Donny van de Beek for an initial fee of €39 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

The Dutch international has signed a five-year contract, with an option for another year, and becomes the club’s first summer signing. This has come as a shock to many, however, with the 23-year-old heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona earlier in the year. But the Los Blancos opted to not make a move this summer and it handed Manchester United a free run. In his first interview, Van de Beek admitted that he’s overjoyed at signing for the club and confessed that he can’t wait to be a part of the team.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United,” Van de Beek told Manchester United’s official website.

“Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return. This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”