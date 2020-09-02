ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC strike one-year deal with Brazilian forward Marcelino Pereira

Today at 1:28 PM
Odisha FC has roped in Brazilian forward Marcelinho Pereira ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League for a one-year contract. The South-American started his ISL journey back in 2016 when he played for Delhi Dynamos FC, following which he featured for clubs like FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC.
Odisha FC is delighted to announce that the Club has secured the services of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelo Leite Pereira a.k.a Marcelinho ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 33-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side on Wednesday.
With an ability to play as a striker or in the wings or as an attacking midfielder, Marcelinho has a huge experience of playing in various leagues around the world including the ISL.
He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos by scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs. Marcelinho then played for FC Pune City and/or Hyderabad FC for three consecutive seasons and has a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 ISL matches so far.
After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil.
After the signing, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "Life can be strange and beautiful. After a long time, It's great to have Marcelinho back with me. Last time we were together, he set the league ablaze with his skills and goals. Now he has become the third-highest goalscorer in the ISL and I am sure he will bang some more in this season. He still has a lot to offer with his vision and scoring, and we both want to bring the trophy to Odisha this season."
Welcoming Marcelinho to the Club, Head Coach Mr. Stuart Baxter stated, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts."
A delighted Marcelinho expressed, "I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe