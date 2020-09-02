ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC strike one-year deal with Brazilian forward Marcelino Pereira

After the signing, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "Life can be strange and beautiful. After a long time, It's great to have Marcelinho back with me. Last time we were together, he set the league ablaze with his skills and goals. Now he has become the third-highest goalscorer in the ISL and I am sure he will bang some more in this season. He still has a lot to offer with his vision and scoring, and we both want to bring the trophy to Odisha this season."