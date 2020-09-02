East Bengal set to announce investors, make their ISL debut this season

While cross-road rivals were already part of the cash-rich league by virtue of a merger with former Indian Super League outfits ATK, the spotlight was on East Bengal to follow their footsteps. Even though it was already deemed that the red and gold brigade would not be a part of 2020-21 ISL, with the club failing to rope in an investor till now, but the recent flow of events has taken an unexpected turn. As per the latest developments, the century-old is set to rope in Kolkata based company Shree Cements as its new investors.