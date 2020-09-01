Will do everything to take Chennaiyin FC to greater heights, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Csaba Laszlo has assured that he, along with the staff, will do everything to take the club to greater heights. The Hungarian-Romanian was appointed as the manager by the board following Owen Coyle’s departure, who guided the club to a runner-up finish last season.

Overcoming all odds, Chennaiyin FC finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, even though they were once looked out of contention for the knock-outs. It was after Owen Coyle’s arrival that the performance took the upward route and finally saw them contesting for the title on the final day. With the coach flocking to Jamshedpur FC, the club management appointed Csaba Laszlo as to fill in the shoes, who assured that the coaching staff will do everything possible to take Chennaiyin FC to greater heights.

"Chennaiyin are a young and successful club with an impressive track record of developing Indian talent. The entire CFC project of how they chase excellence and are closely knit with the fans convinced me to take up the challenge. I'm happy to be a part of this family," said Csaba Laszlo, as reported by The Times of India.

"CFC is run in an efficient and prudent manner with a serious appetite to win. I am looking forward to marrying the CFC way with my philosophy. Together with my coaching staff, we will do everything possible to take CFC to greater heights," added the newly appointed manager.

While the Covid-19 situation still not in control and International flights halted, Csaba will not be able to meet his players anytime soon but is expected to get on a video call from Romania next week. The 2020-21 Indian Super League, beginning on November 21, will be played in front of empty stands this season, with all the matches to be staged across three venues in Goa.