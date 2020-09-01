Reports | TP Rehenesh set to join Jamshedpur FC ahead of 2020-21 ISL

Today at 8:59 PM
Indian goalkeeper TP Rehenesh is all set to join Jamshedpur FC ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League from Kerala Blasters FC. Having spent five seasons at Northeast United FC, the footballer was roped in by the Tuskers prior to the last season, having played 13 matches in the season.
The Keralite started his football career back in 2012 with ONGC in the I-League and played with Mumbai Tigers in the following season. But his major breakthrough was during the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League, having played 12 matches for Northeast United FC on loan. Thereafter he was a mainstay for the ‘Highlanders’ from 2015 to 2019, even though he played for East Bengal on loan.
It was prior to the 2019-20 ISL that the custodian was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC, where he was reunited with former boss Eelco Schattorie. Rehenesh played 13 matches for the side in the previous season but did not feature in the last three matches of the campaign. With the Kerala Blasters FC squad set to for an overhaul and his contract expiring earlier this year, TP Rehenesh is set to join Jamshedpur FC ahead of the new season Goal.com has reported.
Jamshedpur FC, in an attempt to secure a top-four finish for the first time in their history, has made considerable additions to their roster, having already roped in head coach Owen Coyle and striker Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC, winger Jakichand Singh from FC Goa, and new Brazilian recruit Alexandra Monteiro de Lima.
