Reports | TP Rehenesh set to join Jamshedpur FC ahead of 2020-21 ISL

It was prior to the 2019-20 ISL that the custodian was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC, where he was reunited with former boss Eelco Schattorie. Rehenesh played 13 matches for the side in the previous season but did not feature in the last three matches of the campaign. With the Kerala Blasters FC squad set to for an overhaul and his contract expiring earlier this year, TP Rehenesh is set to join Jamshedpur FC ahead of the new season Goal.com has reported.