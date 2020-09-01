Reports | PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for coronavirus
Today at 1:24 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after reporting back from their holidays. The two players are in self-isolation but may not be the only players as reports indicate that PSG are concerned about the squad.
With their Champions League campaign ending a little over a week ago, PSG handed their players some time off before the start of their Ligue 1 season. While the French top tier kicked off the 2020/21 season on August 21st, PSG were handed some extra time off because of their presence in the Champions League final. However, the club might have to postpone things even further as ESPN has reported that Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have tested positive for COVID-19.
The club confirmed that two players have tested positive for the virus and are in self-isolation but haven’t released the names of the players as per the protocols enforced by the club and the French league. However, ESPN have revealed that the two Argentines are the players that tested positive after returning from their holiday in Ibiza. The two players reportedly holidayed together with Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera and Neymar all there as well.
That is cause for concern because the Ligue 1 protocol for the coronavirus states that if a club has four positive cases then their game is postponed. It led to Marseille's opening day game against St Etienne postponed over the same reasons by a month. But ESPN has reported that PSG’s bigger concern is over Neymar and how he and his family might be affected with the Brazilian also reportedly in Ibiza with his son and father.
Deux joueurs du @PSG_inside sont suspects d’infection au Covid-19.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 31, 2020
Leur état de santé est tout à fait rassurant. Ils sont d’ores et déjà soumis au protocole sanitaire adapté.
