Reports | PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for coronavirus

The club confirmed that two players have tested positive for the virus and are in self-isolation but haven’t released the names of the players as per the protocols enforced by the club and the French league. However, ESPN have revealed that the two Argentines are the players that tested positive after returning from their holiday in Ibiza. The two players reportedly holidayed together with Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera and Neymar all there as well.