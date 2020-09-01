Reports | Barcelona to fine Lionel Messi for failing to report for training
Today at 7:07 PM
In a continuing saga of Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona after the Argentine failed to show up for training, Barcelona have reportedly fined the 33-year-old and consider him to be on strike. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has handed in a transfer request earlier last week and is looking to leave.
While Lionel Messi has reportedly handed in a transfer request and asked Barcelona to let him leave, the week since has proved that it will not be easy. The La Liga have dashed the Argentine’s hopes of leaving on a free transfer this summer when they stated that his €700 million release clause will have to be paid if a move is to take place. Reports have further indicated that Barcelona and Messi are set to meet in order to help sort things out.
However, Sky Sports have reported that Barcelona are set to fine their captain after he failed to show up for training this week. The report has revealed that the club considers Messi to be on strike and will continue fining him if he continues to miss training. However, while the 33-year-old has been linked with a move away to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and a few other destinations, nothing has materialized with Barcelona still keen on keeping him.
To make things even worse, since Carles Puyol and Luis Suarez showed signs of support for their teammate, there has been silence at Barcelona. Sky Sports and various other news outlets have reported that nobody from inside the club has had anything to say about the situation. But Sky Sports has further added that Messi’s father is set to meet with the club to discuss his son’s future.
