    Reports | Arsenal inching closer towards re-signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

    Dani Ceballos made 24 appearances in the 2019/20 Premier League season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:03 PM

    According to Sky Sports, Premier League side Arsenal are in advanced talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Dani Ceballos on another season long loan. The Spaniard has been touted with moves to Italy and back to Spain as well with Real Madrid looking to cull their squad before the start of next season.

    A turnaround in Project Restart, combined with a few big wins and the FA Cup trophy has meant that Mikel Arteta’s first half-season as manager ended on a successful note. The FA Cup final win means that the Gunners will play Europa League football this season despite finishing in 8th place, their lowest since 1995. However, the North London side are yet to make any major additions to their squad barring Willian, who signed on a free transfer from Chelsea.

    That is set to change, however, as Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal and Real Madrid are in advanced talks in a bid to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan again. The Spaniard returned to the Los Blancos after his extended loan spell ended and trained with Zinedine Zidane’s squad on Monday but has expressed an interest in returning to London. The two sides are reportedly confident that a deal can be done although there will be no option or obligation to buy included.

    Reports have further indicated that the Spaniard is looking for first-team football in a bid to help his chances at making Spain’s Euro 2021 squad for next summer. The 24-year-old didn’t make Luis Enrique’s cut for the upcoming UEFA Nations League squad with Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Oscar Rodriguez and Rodri picked ahead of him.

