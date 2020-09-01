Reports | Arsenal inching closer towards re-signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

That is set to change, however, as Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal and Real Madrid are in advanced talks in a bid to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan again. The Spaniard returned to the Los Blancos after his extended loan spell ended and trained with Zinedine Zidane’s squad on Monday but has expressed an interest in returning to London. The two sides are reportedly confident that a deal can be done although there will be no option or obligation to buy included.