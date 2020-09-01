Real Sociedad confirm that David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus

La Liga side Real Sociedad have confirmed that new signing David Silva has tested positive for the coronavirus but the Spaniard is currently asymptomatic and in self-isolation. The 34-year-old only recently signed for the Basque side after leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Less than two weeks after he signed for Real Sociedad, the La Liga club have confirmed that new signing David Silva has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club have also confirmed, however, that the midfielder is currently asymptomatic and in self-isolation. The 34-year-old left Manchester City after spending the last decade at the club, winning numerous trophies along the way. But the Spaniard parted ways with the Cityzens and snubbed Lazio in order to return to Spain.

However, despite having made the move less than two weeks ago, Silva is yet to link up with his new teammates and has remained in isolation after his positive test. Sociedad released a statement confirming the news and also revealed that this was the second test that the Spaniard has taken in line with protocols. The statement also confirmed that that the 34-year-old is asymptomatic and hasn’t had the time to visit the Zubieta, Real Sociedad’s training ground, or meet his new teammates.

"Real Sociedad confirms that David Silva has tested positive in the PCR test carried out this morning at the Policlínica Gipuzkoa. This is the second test that the new Real Sociedad player has taken in the last 72 hours, the first of which took place on Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the result was negative. David Silva travelled yesterday on a regular flight to Bilbao and arrived in San Sebastián at night," the club said in a statement.

“This morning, the second test was carried out, as indicated in the protocol for returning to activity, the result being positive. During these first hours in San Sebastian, David Silva has not had the opportunity to go to Zubieta or greet his new colleagues. The player is already isolated and has been asymptomatic at all times. The case has been communicated to the competent health authorities."