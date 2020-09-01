RB Leipzig set to allow 8500 fans into the Red Bull Arena for their Bundesliga opener

In news that has come as a shock to many, RB Leipzig are set to allow an attendance of around 8,500 people into the Red Bull Arena for their Bundesliga opener against FSV Mainz. Like the rest of Europe, the Bundesliga have been playing their games behind closed doors but that is set to change.

In a landmark decision, after a discussion with the German Football League (DFL), RB Leipzig are set to end a drought without fans and open up around 20% of the Red Bull Arena. The Bundesliga who were the first league out of lockdown restarted and finished their season behind closed doors with the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A all following suit. However, while reports have indicated that fans could be allowed inside English stadiums by October, there has been little news about the other four major European leagues.

The club revealed that “a location-specific agreement has been made” after consultation with the public health department in Leipzig. Sky Sports further reported that the DFL’s safety concept, with masks and social distancing protocols, will be implemented although it is dependent on the current infection rate. The statement from the club further revealed that it will be subject to the regional infection levels.

“RB Leipzig is planning to allow spectators to attend the home game against Mainz on 20th September. A location-specific agreement has been made with the public health department of the city of Leipzig, which will allow an attendance of around 8,500 people. After discussion with the DFL, the decision was taken to implement the concept,” read the statement on RB Leipzig’s official Twitter page.

“A decisive factor for the implementation remains at all times the regional infection levels, which must be permanently reassessed in correspondence with the public health department of Leipzig. New protection measures against the coronavirus came into effect in Saxony on 1st September. On the basis of these, the associated implementation provisions and the hygiene concept for home games, the proposal was approved by the public health department of Leipzig on Tuesday.”

After discussion with the DFL, the decision was taken to implement the concept. A decisive factor for the implementation remains at all times the regional infection levels, which must be permanently reassessed in correspondence with the public health department of Leipzig. — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 1, 2020