Arsenal complete a £27 million move for LOSC Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes

However, the Guardian, amongst other news outlets, have revealed that the Arsenal hierarchy consisting of Edu, Mikel Arteta and Raul Sanllehi, before he left, played a key role in the move. It makes the Magalhaes the second move for the Gunners this summer with him joining fellow Brazilian Willian at the club. The defender has penned a five year deal and in an interview, Edu confirmed the move and revealed that the 22-year-old has been on the club’s radar for a while.