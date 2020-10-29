Reports | German Bundesliga to revert back to closed door football from November
Today at 4:27 PM
In light of the German government’s measures to combat the coronavirus, the Bundesliga will go back to playing behind closed doors after starting the season at 20% capacity. They became one of the first European leagues to do as such after France did the same in both the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.
While England are fighting are to try and get fans back inside their stadiums, ESPN have reported that the German Bundesliga are set to go back to playing behind closed doors. The German top flight started the 2020/21 season with their stadiums opened at 20% capacity which saw Borussia Dortmund host 11,500 against Freiburg earlier this month. But it was only if their local health authorities approve it with Bayern Munich unable to host fans because of the high number of cases.
However, with the number of coronavirus cases rising steadily over the last few months things have now changed. It has seen the German government in an attempt to combat the second wave of the global pandemic, decide that all professional sports including the Bundesliga will be back behind closed doors. The ESPN further reported that this came after a virtual meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 heads of the German federal states.
But the decision will not become active until Monday which will see this weekend’s games played with fans inside stadiums. However, while reports indicated that the league might be considering suspending action again and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is one of the many concerned for the clubs within the Bundesliga should the league get suspended again. But there has been no confirmation as to the same although there are concerns from within the Bundesliga.
