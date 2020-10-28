Reports | Manchester United looking to make a move next summer for Dayot Upamecano
The Times has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer, with the Red Devils looking to reinforce their defense. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best young center-backs in the world and has been linked to Europe’s best teams.
Despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Real Madrid this summer, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano still stayed in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest and most promising center-backs in world football and his performances so far for Leipzig have merited that tag. That has seen Upamecano heavily linked with a move away from the German side amidst interest from England, Italy, Spain and France.
However, the Times has reported that Manchester United have made the Frenchman their top target next summer with the Red Devils eyeing defensive reinforcements. The report has indicated that the club are looking to make use of the fact that Upamecano new three-year contract erased his €50 million release clause. Reports have indicated that the Frenchman now has a release clause of just €38 million which bodes well for the Old Trafford side.
This comes after the club faced serious defensive problems this season, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof struggling to form a solid defensive partnership. That combined with the injury problems that Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have faced has seen Solskjaer reportedly consider signing a new center-back. However, the reports indicate that despite the fee for Upamecano, the Red Devils will need to sell a few players in order to fund a move.
