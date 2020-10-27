Reports | Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and board resigns

Despite revealing earlier yesterday, that he has no plans of resigning as the president of Barcelona football club, ESPN has reported that Josep Maria Bartomeu has submitted his resignation. The Barca president was facing a vote of no confidence after more than 20,000 supporters signed a petition that needed only around 16,000 votes to be passed. It would have forced a vote of no confidence which would force an election to vote a new president but multiple reports have revealed that it won’t be necessary.