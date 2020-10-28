Happy at RB Leipzig but don’t know what the future holds for me, admits Julian Naglesmann

"I've never been a manager or a player in the Premier League so I couldn't compare it to the Bundesliga. When I watch games, I recognise it's a tough league. Perhaps it's one of the best leagues in the world, but if I will be in the Premier League in the future, you could ask me again and I can give you more detail. At the moment, I'm happy at Leipzig, but I don't know what the future will be for me," Nagelsmann said, reported Sky Sports.