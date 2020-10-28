Happy at RB Leipzig but don’t know what the future holds for me, admits Julian Naglesmann
Today at 7:36 PM
Ahead of RB Leipzig’s Champions League clash against Manchester United, Julian Naglesmann has confessed that while he is happy at Leipzig, things could change in the future for him. The German is considered to be one of the best young managers around, with him thriving at the Bundesliga side.
With him only 33 years old, RB Leipzig head coach Julian Naglesmann is considered to be one of the best young managers around with the German side thriving under him. While both Ralf Ragnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl played key roles in making Leipzig what it is today, Naglesmann has been the one to keep their work going and improving on it. So much so, that the German lead the Bundesliga side to their first ever Champions League semi-finals last season.
However, while Leipzig lost to finalists Paris Saint-Germain, they did enough in the Bundesliga to secure them another successive Champions League group stage berth. That has pitted them against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basekshir with the Bundesliga side set to take on the Red Devils in Matchday 2. However, with rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Naglesmann admitted that while he is “happy at Leipzig”, he doesn’t “know what the future” holds for him.
"I've never been a manager or a player in the Premier League so I couldn't compare it to the Bundesliga. When I watch games, I recognise it's a tough league. Perhaps it's one of the best leagues in the world, but if I will be in the Premier League in the future, you could ask me again and I can give you more detail. At the moment, I'm happy at Leipzig, but I don't know what the future will be for me," Nagelsmann said, reported Sky Sports.
