Donny van de Beek is going to play a big part for Manchester United this year, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskaer

"When players come into a new league, to a new team, it's always going to be a time that he adapts. When he's played he plays really well. It says a lot about our depth and quality in the squad, that we don't have to use him every single game because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions, we want to challenge for trophies this season. Donny is going to play a big, big part this year," Solskjaer said reported Sky Sports.