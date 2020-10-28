Donny van de Beek is going to play a big part for Manchester United this year, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskaer
Today at 7:50 PM
In light of criticism over his handling of Donny van de Beek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Dutch star is key to his plans at Manchester United. The former Ajax starlet has struggled to get game-time this season, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ahead of him in the pecking order.
Few expected Donny van de Beek to sign for Manchester United, with the midfielder heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the Los Blancos opting not to spend any money this summer, Van de Beek instead signed for United in a £39 million move from Ajax, and had many excited. However, things haven’t gone according to plan for Van de Beek, with the midfielder playing just 59 Premier League minutes since.
Not only that he’s managed only two minutes in the Champions League so far but the 23-year-old has started both of Manchester United’s EFL Cup competition games. Yet in light of intense criticism, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the Dutch midfielder needs time to adapt to a “new league, to a new team” and that takes time. The United boss further added that Van De Beek “is going to play a big part” in his team this year and the fans needn’t worry.
"When players come into a new league, to a new team, it's always going to be a time that he adapts. When he's played he plays really well. It says a lot about our depth and quality in the squad, that we don't have to use him every single game because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions, we want to challenge for trophies this season. Donny is going to play a big, big part this year," Solskjaer said reported Sky Sports.
“At the moment, I realise the topic is Donny van de Beek, it's nice for some players or commentators to have a little go. I know you're short for time on TV and have to put your point across quickly, but you have to know you don't have to start the first three games to be a very important member of the squad. I would be disappointed if some of my team-mates said I wasn't important at United. I didn't start many games. Donny is going to be very important for us, don't worry about that."
- Donny Van De Beek
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Manchester United
- Afc Ajax
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.