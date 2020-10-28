Barcelona have approved requirements to participate in European Super League, proclaims Josep Maria Bartomeu
Today at 7:39 PM
In his final speech as Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has announced that the La Liga giants have accepted a proposal to participate in a European Super League. This comes after Sky Sports reported that a FIFA backed European Premier League is looking to replace the Champions League.
While Project Big Picture quickly dropped off the face of the earth after the Premier League clubs voted against it, Sky Sports reported that a breakaway European competition was still in the mix. The reports indicated that financiers were funding a €5 billion potential FIFA backed “European Premier League” with it set to include eighteen clubs from across Europe’s big five leagues.
However, while there has been no official confirmation from any of the reported big clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid, Barcelona have changed that. In his final address as club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed that the La Liga giants have “approved requirements to participate in a future European Super League”. The outgoing Barcelona president also said that the project would “future financial sustainability of the club”.
"I can announce some extraordinary news. [On Monday], the board of directors approved the requirements to participate in a future European Super League, a project promoted by the big clubs in Europe which will guarantee the future financial sustainability of the club," Bartomeu said in his farewell speech.
"We can say with pride that we are the highest valued club in the world. We have achieved that ahead of clubs owned by States and billionaires, all while keeping the club in the hands of the members. And the European Super League guarantees the club will remain in the members' hands."
