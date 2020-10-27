Reports | Manchester City set to lose Sergio Aguero for month after hamstring injury

With Manchester City starting the season without either Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero , fans and critics alike were concerned for the club as the club had no back-up for either. It has seen Pep Guardiola field a weird striker-less formation with Raheem Sterling , Riyad Mahrez , Phil Foden and even Kevin de Bruyne often deputising there. But with Sergio Aguero fully fit again, the Cityzens were firing yet again although that has been bought to a sensational stop.

The Argentine was injured in Manchester City’s clash against West Ham and the Guardian has reported that the Cityzens could be without the forward for almost a month. It has left the club in a state of trouble especially as that means Aguero is unlikely to play until after the next international break. Not only that Gabriel Jesus is still injured and Guardiola admitted that he is concerned about Aguero and he revealed that the club did look into signing a new striker.

“I don’t know, it depends on the injury: 10-15 days is the minimum. If it’s a little bit longer it will be three weeks, one month. The muscular [injuries] normally don’t move away from these parameters. And the case of Sergio will be the same, there will be no exception,” Guardiola said, reported the Guardian.

“We considered it (new striker). We thought about it – maybe another type of striker but we could not. I think the club do what they can. If you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the league of Gabriel and Sergio but we cannot afford it. That is the reality. I’m not saying the club didn’t want to do it, not just in terms of strikers but in every position – they wanted to make as strong a team as possible. But we thought: ‘OK, Sergio is back [soon] – and we didn’t expect Gabriel to be injured, but sometimes it happens,” he added.