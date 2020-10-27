No space for individuals or prima donnas when you want to win, asserts Jose Mourinho
Today at 8:13 PM
In light of another excellent all around performance from Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho has admitted that there is no space for a team to cater to ‘prima donnas’ if they want to win. Spurs have been one of the standout outfits of the season so far with them on a ten game unbeaten run in all competition.
Few expected Tottenham to be leading the race for most goals scored this season although the North London side have only managed two more than Liverpool. However, even then the remarkable ease at which they pushed past Manchester United and Southampton recently has showcased exactly what Spurs can do at their best. But they’re being lead by the dynamic duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min as they’ve managed to find the net 13 times in the league.
Not only that, Kane leads the assist charts with eight to his name although that isn’t what has impressed many. The Englishman is often Tottenham’s first defender as well with him proving to be a key man at either end as Burnley realised on Monday night. It has seen Jose Mourinho praise the Spurs man and admit that there is “no space for prima donnas” on his team. He further added when “you want to win you do everything for your team” and that’s what he expects.
"In the last minute [he was also] pressing, a sliding tackle and stopping the guys from putting the ball in the box. When you want to win you do everything for your team, there is no space for individuals, no space for prima donnas. Even a top player like Harry has this spirit, I just want to say it’s fantastic," he told BBC Sport.
“I don’t want to say that [this is the most complete he has been], he was amazing with every coach here, he was amazing for Mauricio [Pochettino]. I want to say that the way the team plays, and today is not the best example of that, but I think he feels very comfortable and it’s a very good way for him to play because he’s good in the box, but he’s also magnificent outside the box."
