No space for individuals or prima donnas when you want to win, asserts Jose Mourinho

Not only that, Kane leads the assist charts with eight to his name although that isn’t what has impressed many. The Englishman is often Tottenham’s first defender as well with him proving to be a key man at either end as Burnley realised on Monday night. It has seen Jose Mourinho praise the Spurs man and admit that there is “no space for prima donnas” on his team. He further added when “you want to win you do everything for your team” and that’s what he expects.