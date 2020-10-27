Donny van de Beek shouldn’t have signed for Manchester United, asserts Marco van Basten

"Donny shouldn't have gone to United. When you're a good player you want to play every week. It's really bad for a player like Donny to play six or seven games this year. That's shocking for your rhythm. I know he's earning loads more than he used to. But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club. Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club," Van Basten