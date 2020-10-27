Donny van de Beek shouldn’t have signed for Manchester United, asserts Marco van Basten
Today at 6:52 PM
In light of Donny van de Beek’s struggles for playing time, Dutch legend Marco van Basten has admitted that the midfielder made a mistake by signing for Manchester United. The former Ajax starlet made the switch to Old Trafford this summer but has yet to start a Premier League game for his new side.
While many at Manchester United wanted Jadon Sancho at the club, the arrivals of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek has placated their hopes for now. But the lack of game-time that Van de Beek has had so far, has concerned fans and critics with many wondering why United spent so much on another midfielder despite having Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba amongst others. It has seen the Netherlands international make only four substitute appearances for the club so far.
The former Ajax starlet wasn’t used in the goalless draw against Chelsea and it has seen Netherlands legend Marco van Basten admit that Van de Beek made a mistake signing for United with the midfielder's career now at stake. The former Barcelona man opined that the 23-year-old should have waited instead for “better prospects and signed for another club” despite the money that the Red Devils offered him.
"Donny shouldn't have gone to United. When you're a good player you want to play every week. It's really bad for a player like Donny to play six or seven games this year. That's shocking for your rhythm. I know he's earning loads more than he used to. But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club. Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club," Van Basten
"Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that's bull----. Then you shouldn't go to Manchester United, but wait with it or for another club. You have to want to play football every week, and such a club is then bad for your career."
- Donny Van De Beek
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Paul Pogba
- Bruno Fernandes
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Champions League
- Manchester United
- Afc Ajax
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.