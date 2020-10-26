VAR cannot be making the same mistakes as a human being, asserts Jose Mourinho

That has seen the football world up in flames as despite VAR intervention neither incident warranted further action. Many in Liverpool were further incensed by this weekend’s decisions as well after Fabinho was penalised for a penalty after a VAR intervention. It has seen many speak about the technology with Jose Mourinho the latest and he admitted that clubs cannot accept mistakes made by VAR. He further added that if “the referee makes” a mistake then it’s down to human error but VAR cannot be making the same errors.