Leaving Real Madrid was difficult step but it was the right time for me, admits Sergio Reguilon

Ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Burnley, Sergio Reguilon has revealed that while leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid was tough, the move to Spurs was the right one for him. The Spaniard signed for the club this summer and has since become a key part of Jose Mourinho’s team.

After what was an impressive season on loan at Sevilla last term, Sergio Reguilon was amongst the many full-backs in high demand with the Spaniard becoming a key figure as the La Liga side lifted yet another Europa League trophy. There was a fight for his signature when Real Madrid confirmed that they were open to selling the left-back with them looking to balance their books. That saw both Manchester United and Tottenham battle it out with the North Londoners eventually winning the race.

The Real Madrid youth product signed for the club at the same time as Gareth Bale did and reports have indicated that Reguilon was considered to be Jose Mourinho’s top target. So it has proved, with the Spaniard starting every game he has been eligible for since signing for the club. However, while many were shocked the 23-year-old left the Los Blancos, Reguilon has revealed that it was the right time for him. The full-back further added that for him the Premier League is the best in the world and he’s looking to help Tottenham “win trophies”.

"It's very difficult to go from the academy to the first team at Real Madrid," he says. "You have the best players in the world there and the level needed to get into the squad is very high. You have to believe in yourself, to know how to fight, and to get that little bit of luck that every player needs in his career. Real Madrid is the club where I was made, the club where I grew up, and I would be nothing without them,” Reguilon told Sky Sports.

"Leaving was a difficult step to take but it's one you have to take at one point or another and, for me, I think it was the right time. It's tough to leave your family and everything, but this league, for me, is the best in the world and I am very happy here. Now I just want to focus on trying to help this club win trophies."

The Spaniard signed for Tottenham at the same time as Gareth Bale but reports indicated that the Welshman played an even bigger role with him convincing Reguilon to make the move. The full-back confirmed as much and admitted that Bale did explain exactly what Tottenham was like. Reguilon also added that his welcoming period in North London has been good with Bale and the others helping him out.

"I spoke with Bale when I was in Madrid. He told me what it was like at Tottenham. It was helpful for me to come here with someone who was already a team-mate. I could ask him things, like how certain things were going to work. The truth is he helped me a lot and so have the others. Since the first day, all my team-mates have welcomed me very nicely.

“They are always coming to me asking if there's anything I need, or if there's anything they can do, and they have helped me on the pitch too. Bit by bit, I am getting to know them more as people, not just as players I know from the PlayStation or the television. Now, they are all in contact with me and I know them better. That really helps,” he added.