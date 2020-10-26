AC Milan confirm that two first team players have tested positive for COVID-19
AC Milan have confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge have tested positive for COVID-19 alongside three first team staff members. The Rossoneri have produced a sensational start to their 2020/21 Serie A season with them being the only unbeaten side left in Europe’s big 5 leagues.
Few expected AC Milan to be sitting at the top of the Serie A table despite it being only four games into the brand new 2020/21 season. The Rossoneri are the only side left in Europe’s top five leagues that are still unbeaten after Everton’s loss and also happen to be the only side with a winning start to their season after Aston Villa’s loss. But that has taken a serious hit after the club confirmed that two players and three first-team staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
First team goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Jens Petter Hauge are the two players with the two men playing key roles for the club. The club confirmed it in a statement and revealed that “they are all asymptomatic” but have been placed in self-isolation. This comes after the club suspended their youth academy until November 2nd over positive tests but the Rossoneri further revealed that there have been no more positive tests since.
“AC Milan can announce that results determined from a series of swab tests conducted yesterday evening have returned from a laboratory with positive indications of Covid-19 for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and three other staff members," a statement on their official website reads.
“Whilst they are all asymptomatic, they have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed. Today, the players and staff were tested again for Covid-19, as is required by protocol, and there have been no other positive test results for the virus.”
