AC Milan confirm that two first team players have tested positive for COVID-19

Few expected AC Milan to be sitting at the top of the Serie A table despite it being only four games into the brand new 2020/21 season. The Rossoneri are the only side left in Europe’s top five leagues that are still unbeaten after Everton’s loss and also happen to be the only side with a winning start to their season after Aston Villa’s loss. But that has taken a serious hit after the club confirmed that two players and three first-team staff have tested positive for COVID-19.