Our goal for this season is to play European football next season, admits Carlo Ancelotti

Despite an impressive transfer window, few expected Everton to play this well and suddenly out of absolutely nowhere, become title contenders. It is early on in the season but the Toffees are the only team left in England still unbeaten after Aston Villa lost to Leeds United to put an end to their winning start. Not only that, this is the Toffees’ best start for well over a hundred years and it has many fans hoping that the Goodison Park side can keep this going.