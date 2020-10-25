Our goal for this season is to play European football next season, admits Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 5:26 PM
In light of his side’s fantastic start to their Premier League season, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Everton’s goal for the season is to finish in a European place. The Toffees have had the best start to their season in over 125 years with them the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League.
Despite an impressive transfer window, few expected Everton to play this well and suddenly out of absolutely nowhere, become title contenders. It is early on in the season but the Toffees are the only team left in England still unbeaten after Aston Villa lost to Leeds United to put an end to their winning start. Not only that, this is the Toffees’ best start for well over a hundred years and it has many fans hoping that the Goodison Park side can keep this going.
However, with injuries to key players, their unbeaten start is in jeopardy with a trip to Southampton on the horizon but Carlo Ancelotti is not worried. The Italian admitted, in a recent interview, that the “spirit and the atmosphere” of the team has undergone a profound change which has affected their goal for the season. The Everton boss further added that their target is a European place as the Toffees are looking to play European football again for the first time in three years.
"The spirit and the atmosphere in the training ground has totally changed compared to last season. Last season was really difficult for everyone - they didn't start well, they changed the manager and I arrived, then there was lockdown, so the season was really complicated. The players were able to switch and to prepare the new season with a different spirit, that was the key," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.
"[Our goal] doesn't change. We started well, we want to reach the European positions, we want to play in Europe next season and so there are two possibilities - the Europa League or the Champions League. We hope to reach this goal that is really important for us, and for the club."
