Manchester United deserved a bit more against Chelsea, claims David De Gea

With Manchester United coming off a sensational win against Paris Saint-Germain, many expected the Red Devils to thrive against a Chelsea side that has struggled recently. The Blues fought out a lifeless draw against Sevilla with chances at a premium and that didn’t change against Manchester United. Instead, the Red Devils continued their winless run at Old Trafford with Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy pulling off two great saves to keep the game goalless.

It meant that both managers had to be satisfied with a point apiece and the draw pushed United into 15th place on the Premier League table. However, they sit only three points behind fourth-placed Leeds United and David De Gea believes that his side should have gotten all three points. The Spaniard admitted that United “created enough chances to win the game” and despite Chelsea’s performance, they “deserved a bit more”.

"For me, we created enough chances to win the game. It was a tight game against a good team, of course, but I think we deserved a bit more. I think we had two or three big chances, especially with Rashy, but the keeper saves them. That is fine and, like I said before, we deserve a bit more. It was a tough game and now we need to look forward to the next game," De Gea told MUTV.

"I think for us it is very important to start to keep clean sheets, especially at home," he said. "Today we defended really well and didn't concede many chances. We always try in every training session to improve, to make the team better defensively, work with each other, and talk to each other. It was important today to get a clean sheet against a top team like the one we played today. That's the way to keep going and the way to win games."