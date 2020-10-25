Diogo Jota is still adapting but the future is bright for him, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 10:08 PM
After he scored a goal on his first start at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that while he has been impressed by Diogo Jota, the forward is still adapting to the Liverpool set-up after his move. The Portuguese star signed for the Reds over the summer from fellow Premier League side Wolves.
Few expected Diogo Jota to have a major impact of Liverpool’s team after the forward left Wolverhampton Wanderers for Anfield. The presence of a full fit Liverpool front-three combined with the fact that Takumi Minamino has won over Klopp would mean that Jota would be well behind the pecking order. However, that has proved to not be the case with the 23-year-old playing in every Premier League game since he signed.
Not only that, Jota has managed to net two goals so far including one on his club debut and one on his first start at Anfield for his new side. It has seen Jurgen Klopp admit that the 23-year-old is a bright young thing and the club’s happy with “how he has settled in.” But the Liverpool boss also added that the forward still needs time to adapt to his new side’s set-up but the quality Jota possesses is undeniable.
"He's still adapting to us, a lot of things are not natural to him that we do. But that's because Wolves play differently. A lot of things he did for Wolves are what we want him to do. That he is that close already is just a sign of how good a player he is, and if he stays fit, he is 23, the future is bright. We will need his quality, I'm happy with how he's settled in,” Klopp revealed, reported Sky Sports.
"He's a good player, that's what I like about him, I said it to my coaches and said it's so easy because he's such a likeable person which makes everything easy. The player is quick, his physicality is strong, he's good in the air, on the ground, but he has the quality we need, and that helps a lot."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.