Diogo Jota is still adapting but the future is bright for him, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

"He's still adapting to us, a lot of things are not natural to him that we do. But that's because Wolves play differently. A lot of things he did for Wolves are what we want him to do. That he is that close already is just a sign of how good a player he is, and if he stays fit, he is 23, the future is bright. We will need his quality, I'm happy with how he's settled in,” Klopp revealed, reported Sky Sports.