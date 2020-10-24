Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to learn to deal with pressure of being big player, asserts Mikel Arteta
Today at 5:00 PM
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to find his form, Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Arsenal captain needs to learn to deal with the pressure of being a big player. The 31-year-old has struggled to get off and running this season with just three goals in his seven appearances so far.
With Arsenal tying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a brand new contract over the summer window, it had many fans excited for the future. The Gabon international has been a key part of the club since he signed for them in the winter of 2018 but has struggled to impose himself this season. It has seen Aubameyang field questions over his form with the former Borussia Dortmund man netting just three goals in his seven appearances.
Out of those three, only one has come in the Premier League with the 31-year-old recently ending a four game goal drought by scoring in Arsenal’s mid-week Europa League to ensure a win. However, in light of said questions about his striker’s form, Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is not shocked that Aubameyang is fielding questions because that’s the expectation he brings. The Spaniard further added that the Gabon international “needs to get in more goal-scoring” positions and do what he can do.
“He needs to get in more goalscoring opportunities, he needs to get the ball more around the box in order to do what he is able to do. Rapid Vienna was a different game to some of the games we have played against big teams this season. It is the same for him or [Sergio] Agüero, who didn’t have a shot on target as well at the weekend,” Arteta said, reported the Guardian.
"It’s not an isolation of just our player. Expectations for him are that he has to score a goal every game so this comes with the nature of the big player he is, what he has done in the past. People expect that from him in the future. He needs to handle that, and we are here to support him when difficult times come round him.”
