Maurizio Sarri did not trust his players and that concerned me, claims Miralem Pjanic
Today at 3:47 PM
Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has opened up on former boss Maurizio Sarri and revealed that the Italian did not trust the players he had. The former Napoli and Chelsea boss was sacked earlier this summer by the Old Lady after poor performances in Europe despite winning the Scudetto.
While Maurizio Sarri was appointed by Juventus last summer, fans of the Old Lady expected great things from a manager who transformed Napoli not too long ago. But a year later and many were itching and asking for the Italian to be sacked with him struggling to impose his philosophy and formula in Turin. The former Chelsea boss did manage to win Juventus’ ninth consecutive Scudetti, however, but getting knocked out to Olympique Lyon saw his tenure cut short.
Sarri has since been replaced by former Juventus and AC Milan star Andrea Pirlo with Miralem Pjanic and a few others sold in the following months. It has seen the former Juventus man, who was swapped with Barcelona for Arthur, admit that Sarri “did not trust his players.” Pjanic also added that the former Napoli and Chelsea boss “did not get along with one or two” in his squad and questioned a player’s commitment to their tasks.
“What I still regret now is that Sarri did not trust the players, which concerned me. It is a shame when you evaluate people wrong; every player in that dressing room always gave and will always give their best for the club and for the team. You might not get along with one or two players, but this would never affect their commitment because every player wants to win,” Pjanic told Tuttosport.
“They are incredible professionals who want to pursue their goal. Well, if the coach questions this, then that spark which the president talks about doesn’t happen. Nobody doubts Sarri’s qualities as a coach, but there was that problem. In the end, though, we took home another Scudetto which is never something to be taken for granted.”
